- XRP/USD is one of the most lethargic coins out of top-20.
- The price needs to clear iether $0.1700 or $0.1800 to bring excitement.
XRP/USD has stalled in a tight range limited by $0.1700 on the downside and $0.1800 on the upside. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid high volatility. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD is staying close to the 1-hour SMA50 (currently at $0.1760). The local resistance is created by a combination of the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and 1-hour SMA100 at $0.1770). It is followed by 1-hour SMA200 at $0.1790 and psychological $0.1800 that has been limiting the recovery for the best part of the week. Once this barrier is out of the way, XRP/USD may jump towards $0.1850 ( the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $0.1950. This is a stronger barrier created by a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA50.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the downside, the initial support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1720 and the psychological level of $0.1700. If the price moves bellow this area, the bearish pressure may increase with the next focus on $0.1691, which is the lowest level of the previous week. The RSI on a daily chart stays flat, close to the oversold level, which means, XRP is more likely to gain ground within the current range channel.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bull-bear tug-of-war to extend circa $9100
After Wednesday’s sharp dive, Bitcoin consolidated the minor recovery around $9100 mark on Friday amid sluggish trading conditions. The No. 1 crypto coin is likely to extend its range play amid a long weekend holiday break in the US.
EOS/USD eyes $2.57 amid a bull pennant, golden cross
EOS/USD is on the verge of a bullish pennant breakout, with an hourly close above 2.4768 likely to validate the pattern. Bolstering the bullish momentum, a golden cross (50-HMA crossing above the 200-period HMA) is spotted on the hourly sticks.
XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA
Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday. The coin looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier. RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day long weekend.
ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday
ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20D Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.