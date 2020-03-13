Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500

- XRP/USD has regained some ground moving in sync with the broader market.
- The initial support is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis. The cryptocurrency market has been violent recently. All major coins experienced massive sell-offs with the downside pressure increased amid cascading position liquidations on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently, Ripple's market capitalization is registered at $6.9 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $5.3 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
XRP/USD broke above the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1500, which improved the short-term picture for the coin. The next major resistance is created by a combination of SMA50-1-hour and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1750. A sustainable move above this area will allow for an extended recovery towards SMA100 1-hour at $0.1930, which is followed by a stronger barrier created by psychological $0.2000. This area served as a backstop during the sell-off at the beginning of the week, which means XRP bulls may have a hard time clearing it out. If they succeed, $0.2140 will come into focus (SMA200 1-hour).
On the downside, the initial support is created by the above-mentioned middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1500. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1400 and $0.1290 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). If this area is broken, the downside pressure may increase significantly and push the price towards the recent low.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500
Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.16 as bulls watch from the sidelines
Ripple price is having a hard time holding onto the subtle gains accrued after the gruesome Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The third-largest cryptocurrency commenced the session on Friday at $0.1388. It nosedived to ...
BCH/USD recoil targets $200
Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.