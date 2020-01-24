Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to save triangle support at its peak

- Ripple price struggles to stay above $0.22 support amid a forceful downtrend momentum from recent highs at $0.255.
- The formation of a falling triangle hints a bullish breakout if its support is defended and XRP bulls allowed to focus on $0.24 resistance.
Cryptocurrencies are most likely to enter the weekend session spotting extreme losses this week. Unlike last week where the bull run catapulted the majority to the cryptoassets to new yearly highs, declines have dominated the crypto market in the last few days.
Ripple is dealing with the same bearish pressure that has seen it shed 2.11% of its value on Friday. The drop from the previous week’s high around $2.55 has been unstoppable despite the input from the bulls. XRP extended the losses below the descending trend and below the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA. The tentative support at $0.23 also did little to stop the losses, currently making a compelling move towards $0.20 support.
The bears have the upper hand at the time of writing. However, the almost sideways motion of the RSI slightly above 30 shows that a reversal is around the corner provided the triangle pattern is defended by all means. In addition to that, the Elliot Wave Oscillator has recorded two consecutive bullish sessions. This clearly shows that a bullish momentum is in the offing and could push above $0.23.
XRP/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market
The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears flip the bulls, target shifts to $5
Ethereum Classic is facing the ultimate correction following a massive bull-run that had it hit January highs around $12 from December lows at $3.41. The persuasive urge upwards has, however, ended in losses due to a lack of ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud.
DASH Price Analysis: DASH/USD dips below the $100-mark
DASH/USD fell from $102.75 to $97.45, dropping below the $100-level in the process. DASH/USD has charted three straight bearish sessions in the daily chart after the bulls ran out of steam at the $110.60-level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...