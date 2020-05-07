- The recovery of the third-largest digital asset is limited by daily SMA200.
- An upward-looking RSI implies that the bullish trend may gain traction.
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday. Ripple’s XRP has been moving in sync with the market, influenced by general sentiments and technical factors. Now it is the third-largest digital coin with the current market value of $9.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.2 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, XRP’s recovery is limited by SMA100 currently at $0.2160. This resistance is also strengthened by 1-hour SMA100 and SMA50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2200 and $0.2260, reinforced by daily SMA200. This MA capped XRP upside momentum since the end of April. If it is cleared, a psychological $0.2300 will come into view, followed by $0.2357, which is the highest level of the previous month. Considering the upward-looking RSI on a daily chart, the upside momentum may gain traction.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the downside, the initial support area is created by $0.2120-0.2100, which includes the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and the intraday low. A sustainable move below this area will increase the downside pressure and push the price towards $0.2030. This barrier is created by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
