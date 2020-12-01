Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eases inside short-term rising channel

- XRP/USD steps back from intraday high while keeping the upside break of one-week-old falling trend line.
- The 0.7400 round-figure can again probe the bulls, sellers have multiple filters to the downside before November 26 low.
XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major fades upside momentum inside a bullish chart pattern.
However, bullish MACD and sustained break of a falling trend line from November 24 keep the Ripple buyers hopeful towards again confronting the 0.7400 threshold.
Though, November 24 high near 0.7485 and the previous month’s peak surrounding 0.7845 can challenge the XRP/USD bulls afterward.
Alternatively, the downside break of the channel’s support, currently around 0.6220, will fetch the quote back to the previous resistance line, now support, near 0.5535/40.
Also acting as a downside filter could be last Tuesday’s low near 0.4580 that holds the key to Ripple’s further declines towards the sub-0.4000 area.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6596
|Today Daily Change
|-50 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75%
|Today daily open
|0.6646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4339
|Daily SMA50
|0.3221
|Daily SMA100
|0.2867
|Daily SMA200
|0.2531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6827
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7843
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ethereum price aims for new yearly highs ahead of ETH 2.0 upgrade
Ethereum price managed to bounce back up from a low point of $481 on November 26. Like the majority of cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has managed to recover from its 23% crash and it’s aiming to hit higher highs on Monday.
Tezos to add anonymity features, XTZ price aims to hit $2.8 in the short-term
While Tezos price slowly recovers from the last market crash, its developers have announced a new upgrade named Edo, which intends to add shielding on transactions and a ticket system for smart contracts ...
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI may take a hit before a massive rally to $35,000
YFI has managed to see a 47% bounce in the past four days after hitting a low of $18,228 on November 26. Bulls are looking to establish a higher high on the daily chart and break $29,890.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.