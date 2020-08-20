Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20

- XRP/USD bulls entered the market following two straight bearish days.
- Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions, indicating bearish market sentiment.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, indicating that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.
The bulls face immediate resistance at $0.296 (SMA 20). Following that, there are two more strong resistance levels at $0.30 and $0.31. On the downside, there is one healthy support level at $0.282. The relative strength index (RSI) is hovering horizontally at 55.38 in the neutral zone.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2917
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2951
|Daily SMA50
|0.2388
|Daily SMA100
|0.217
|Daily SMA200
|0.216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3062
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2792
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3075
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2608
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
