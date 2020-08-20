Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20

XRP/USD bulls entered the market following two straight bearish days.

Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions, indicating bearish market sentiment.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, indicating that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.

The bulls face immediate resistance at $0.296 (SMA 20). Following that, there are two more strong resistance levels at $0.30 and $0.31. On the downside, there is one healthy support level at $0.282. The relative strength index (RSI) is hovering horizontally at 55.38 in the neutral zone.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2917 Today Daily Change 0.0017 Today Daily Change % 0.59 Today daily open 0.29 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2951 Daily SMA50 0.2388 Daily SMA100 0.217 Daily SMA200 0.216 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3062 Previous Daily Low 0.2792 Previous Weekly High 0.3075 Previous Weekly Low 0.2687 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2895 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2959 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2774 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2648 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2505 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3044 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3188 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3314



