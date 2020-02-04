Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25

Ripple’s XRP bullish reversal fails to sustain movement above $0.26 but begins a new consolidation phase above $0.25.

Ripple bulls remain relatively in control despite the failure to push for gains above $0.26.

Spot rate: $0.2534

Relative change: 0.002441

Percentage change: 0.97%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD continues to extend the gains above a falling wedge pattern; are embrace the control.

Ripple’s immediate upside is limited by the 200SMA while the 50SMA will provide support at $0.2164.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple’s extended bullish flag pattern suggests that a long term reversal is possible especially if the pattern’s resistance is not broken.

Both the RSI and the Elliot Wave Oscillator suggest that more bullish action is imminent in the short term.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple struggles with breaking past the Bollinger Band upper curve resistance.

The immediate upside in the short-range is limited at $0.2560 and $0.2850, respectively.