John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25

Cryptos |
  • Ripple’s XRP bullish reversal fails to sustain movement above $0.26 but begins a new consolidation phase above $0.25.
  • Ripple bulls remain relatively in control despite the failure to push for gains above $0.26.

Spot rate: $0.2534

Relative change: 0.002441

Percentage change: 0.97%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD continues to extend the gains above a falling wedge pattern; are embrace the control.

Ripple’s immediate upside is limited by the 200SMA while the 50SMA will provide support at $0.2164.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple’s extended bullish flag pattern suggests that a long term reversal is possible especially if the pattern’s resistance is not broken.

Both the RSI and the Elliot Wave Oscillator suggest that more bullish action is imminent in the short term.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple struggles with breaking past the Bollinger Band upper curve resistance.

The immediate upside in the short-range is limited at $0.2560 and $0.2850, respectively.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2534
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.2534
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2358
Daily SMA50 0.2139
Daily SMA100 0.2336
Daily SMA200 0.2573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2598
Previous Daily Low 0.2469
Previous Weekly High 0.2465
Previous Weekly Low 0.2177
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2518
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2469
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2404
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2339
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2599
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2729

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets

Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets

Bitcoin jumped to a new 2020 high during early Asian hours. The first digital coin touched $9,614 level before retreating below $9,400.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25

Ripple’s XRP bullish reversal fails to sustain movement above $0.26 but begins a new consolidation phase above $0.25. Ripple bulls remain relatively in control despite the failure to push for gains above $0.26. Spot rate: $0.2534. Relative change: 0.002441.

More Ripple News

ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase

ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.

More Ethereum Classic News

LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias

LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias

Litecoin (LTC) has settled above $70.00 after hitting the recent high at $73.35. While the coin has retreated from Sunday's top, it is still over 2% higher on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes 7th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with a market value of $4.5 billion. 

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location