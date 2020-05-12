- Bithumb and KuCoin moved XRP worth of nearly $13 billion.
- XRP/USD is locked in a tight range amid low volatility.
Ripple’s XRP has been sitting inside a tight range after the recovery from the recent sell-off. The third-largest digital coin is changing hands at $0.1960, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. Ripple’s market capitalization is $8.67 billion, while an average daily trading volume is $2.5 billion.
XRP is in demand in Singapore and South Korea
XRPL Monitor Twitter bot detected that over 66.3 mln XRP worth nearly $13 million has been moved on two large cryptocurrency exchanges, South Korean Bithumb and Singapore-based KuCoin over the past 24 hours. These two regions are the largest and most vibrant cryptocurrency markets operating under regulatory oversight.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD is hovering around 1-hour SMA50 at $0.1960. The local support is created by the lower boundary of the current consolidation range at $0.1900. It is reinforced by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. The next barrier comes at $0.1850 (the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $0.1700 reinforced by 23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the key resistance area is created by the upper line of the consolidation channel $0.2000 and 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-said movement. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2140 (daily SMA100) and $0.2240 (daily SMA200).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.