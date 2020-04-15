Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price breaks below the upward trending line

  • XRP/USD fell from $0.188 to $0.1862 this Tuesday.
  • XRP/USD has broken below the SMA 50 in the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the third consecutive day as the price fell from $0.1862 to $0.185 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 curve, since running out of steam near the $0.202 line. The price has found support at the upward trending line and SMA 20. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions, corroborating the bearish price action.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart shows that over the last seven hours, the price has dropped below both the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive red sessions. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1856
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.1862
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1831
Daily SMA50 0.1897
Daily SMA100 0.2216
Daily SMA200 0.2337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1895
Previous Daily Low 0.1837
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1859
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1873
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1835
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1807
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1777
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1922
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.195

 


 

BTC/USD decouples from gold, Peter Schiff rejoices

Bitcoin's correlation with gold has been weakening recently. The precious metal surpassed  $1,700 mark for the first time since 2012 amid global flight to safety in times of economic uncertainty inspired by coronavirus outbreak.

LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140

Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains. 

ETH/USD struggles to stay above short-term bullish trendline

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $158.70. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday. 

XRP/USD bears stand ready, sell-off may continue towards $0.1700

Ripple ha settled below $0.1900, which is a bearish signal for the coin in the short run. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1880, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

