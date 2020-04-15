Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price breaks below the upward trending line

XRP/USD fell from $0.188 to $0.1862 this Tuesday.

XRP/USD has broken below the SMA 50 in the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the third consecutive day as the price fell from $0.1862 to $0.185 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 curve, since running out of steam near the $0.202 line. The price has found support at the upward trending line and SMA 20. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions, corroborating the bearish price action.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart shows that over the last seven hours, the price has dropped below both the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive red sessions. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1856 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 0.1862 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1831 Daily SMA50 0.1897 Daily SMA100 0.2216 Daily SMA200 0.2337 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1895 Previous Daily Low 0.1837 Previous Weekly High 0.2053 Previous Weekly Low 0.1767 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1859 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1873 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1835 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1807 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1777 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1892 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1922 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.195



