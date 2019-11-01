Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bears in full control for third day in a row

XRP/USD is trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud.

The Elliott Oscillator has had three bearish sessions in a row.

XRP/USD is on course for charting a third straight bearish day. The price of Ripple has dropped from $0.295 to $0.292 in the early hours of Friday. The bulls must gather enough momentum to break past resistance at $0.302 to reverse the bearish momentum. The hourly XRP/USD chart indicates that the price found intraday support at $0.291, after which Ripple trended between $0.294-$0.296 for the next few hours. However, the sellers soon took control of the market and dropped the price down to $0.292.

XRP/USD daily chart

The XRP/USD price is floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud. We can see that it had earlier tried to creep out of it but failed to do so. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish market momentum. The Elliott Oscillator has had three bearish sessions in a row.

