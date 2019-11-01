Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bears in full control for third day in a row

- XRP/USD is trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had three bearish sessions in a row.
XRP/USD is on course for charting a third straight bearish day. The price of Ripple has dropped from $0.295 to $0.292 in the early hours of Friday. The bulls must gather enough momentum to break past resistance at $0.302 to reverse the bearish momentum. The hourly XRP/USD chart indicates that the price found intraday support at $0.291, after which Ripple trended between $0.294-$0.296 for the next few hours. However, the sellers soon took control of the market and dropped the price down to $0.292.
XRP/USD daily chart
The XRP/USD price is floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud. We can see that it had earlier tried to creep out of it but failed to do so. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish market momentum. The Elliott Oscillator has had three bearish sessions in a row.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
