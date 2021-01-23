Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls need to crack 200-DMA to extend the recovery

- XRP/USD looks to extend recovery from two-week lows.
- 200-DMA is the level to beat for the XRP bulls.
- Daily RSI edges higher but holds below the midline.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is attempting to build on Friday’s impressive bounce from two-week lows of $0.2400 amid the upbeat sentiment witnessed across the crypto board so far this Saturday.
The no. 3 coin currently trades near $0.2800, adding over 2% on a daily basis. However, it remains on the track to end the week almost unchanged.
The altcoin rose as high as $0.3295 earlier this week following the news of the nomination of Michael Barr, a former US Treasury official and a former key member of Ripple's advisory board, as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
XRP/USD: Battling 21-DMA on the road to recovery
XRP/USD: Daily chart
Ripple’s daily chart shows that the bulls are trying hard to recapture the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.2826, in order to revive the recovery momentum.
However, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still trading within the bearish territory, the XRP bulls lack the conviction for the upside extension.
Acceptance above the 21-DMA could open doors for a test of the critical horizontal 200-DMA at $0.3066, Note that the coin has failed to sustain above the latter since January 10.
A daily close above the 200-DMA barrier is needed to negate the bearish bias.
Alternatively, a rejection at the abovementioned 21-DMA hurdle could expose the three-week-long falling trendline support at $0.2465, below which the two-week troughs will be put to test.
The next best support awaits around $0.2150 while the December 29 low of $0.1719 would be the last line of defense for the bulls.
XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|0.273
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2828
|Daily SMA50
|0.379
|Daily SMA100
|0.3616
|Daily SMA200
|0.3061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2785
|Previous Daily Low
|0.24
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.24
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
