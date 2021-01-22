Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears eye December low on downside break of short-term triangle

- XRP/USD bounces off two-week low amid oversold RSI conditions.
- Sustained trading below 200-bar SMA, bearish confirmation from immediate chart pattern favor sellers.
- Bulls need to cross Christmas top to retake the controls.
XRP/USD bounces off 0.2400 threshold to currently around 0.2550 during early Friday. Even so, the altcoin stays near the lowest since January 06 while keeping the recent downside break of a symmetrical triangle established since January 10.
Although nearly oversold RSI conditions favor the latest short-covering, XRP/USD bears remain hopeful unless the quote bounces back beyond the stated triangle’s support line, at 0.2670 now.
Even if the XRP/USD prices manage to cross 0.2670, the 200-bar SMA near 0.3000 and the triangle resistance around 0.3180 will challenge the bulls.
Furthermore, the quote’s sustained upside past-0.3180 will eye for the December 25 top near 0.3850, a break of which will confirm the XRP/USD run-up beyond the 0.4000 mark.
Alternatively, multiple supports around 0.2150 can offer immediate rest to the XRP/USD sellers. Also likely to rest the bears ahead of the previous month’s low of 0.1719 will be the 0.2000 threshold.
It should, however, be noted that the crypto pair’s sustained trading below 0.1719 will need validation from the June 2020 low of 0.1690 for further downside.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2523
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0155
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.79%
|Today daily open
|0.2678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2802
|Daily SMA50
|0.3861
|Daily SMA100
|0.3614
|Daily SMA200
|0.3057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3457
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
