Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD consolidates recent losses after regaining 0.2000 the previous day.
  • Bullish MACD also favors a chart pattern having significance near the bottom.
  • 200-bar SMA, one-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.

Having recently probed the intraday high near 0.2200, XRP/USD takes rounds to 0.2160, up 2.009% on a day, during the early Thursday. The crypto major recently gained bears’ attention as multiple buses shunned XRP trading.

However, sellers seem to catch a breather following its drop to the lowest since June earlier in the week. The resulted retracement portrays a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

While wedge has an increased strength to boost the prices when they’re low, XRP/USD’s downtrend to the multi-day bottom keeps the short-term buyers hopeful. Also favoring the upside momentum is the bullish MACD signals.

However, a clear upside break of 0.2400 becomes necessary for the XRP buyers to confirm the bullish chart pattern that favors a return of 0.4500 mark on the chart. Also acting as an upside barrier is the previous support line from November 26, at 0.4208 now.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-0.4208, the 200-bar SMA level of 0.4980 will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, the recent low, also the lowest since June 27, near 0.1720, will precede the stated bullish formation’s support line, currently around 0.1588, to challenge the XRP/USD bears.

Should there be a clear downside past-0.1588, the yearly bottom surrounding 0.1130 and the 0.1000 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 0.2163
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 2.27%
Today daily open 0.2115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4265
Daily SMA50 0.4633
Daily SMA100 0.3545
Daily SMA200 0.2955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2364
Previous Daily Low 0.1919
Previous Weekly High 0.5864
Previous Weekly Low 0.2126
Previous Monthly High 0.7843
Previous Monthly Low 0.228
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2194
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1901
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1688
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1457
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2346
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2577
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2791

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high, unstoppable bulls eye 30,000

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high, unstoppable bulls eye 30,000

BTC/USD remains directed to the north while refreshing the record top above 29,300, currently up 1.0% near 29,200, during the early Thursday’s trading.  The crypto earlier marked 28,373 as the all-time high following its upside break of an ascending trend line from November 30.

More Bitcoin News

Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400

Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400

Having recently probed the intraday high near 0.2200, XRP/USD takes rounds to 0.2160, up 2.009% on a day, during the early Thursday. The crypto major recently gained bears’ attention as multiple buses shunned XRP trading.

More Ripple News

XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level

XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level

Tezos has been trading above a crucial support level at $1.97 for the past 10 hours and so far bulls have defended it. The digital asset seems poised for a significant rebound unless the bears take over.

More Ripple News

Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales

Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales

The United States District Court Northern District of California has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for the violation of the unfair competition law, alleging the exchange was selling XRP which ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location