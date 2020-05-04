- Ripple trades 0.43% lower on the session but there are some encouraging signs.
- The price has bounced off the wave low support and needs to break the pattern top.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple has fallen overall on Monday but the has been a bounce off the 55 exponential moving average. Technically the chart is still a bullish one as the trend is still firmly in an upward trajectory. The only issue is there have now been two lower high waves but the support of the 0.21 psychological wave low is holding firm at present.
Looking at the indicators, there was a clear volume spike marked by the circle. This points to a buyers market until there is a selling wave with higher volume it seems the bulls are still in charge.
A bigger bullish sign would be if the price took out the red trendline at the top of the price pattern. If this level is broken then the logical target could be the wave high at 0.2361. The relative strength indicator also has lots of room to move on the upside which is also good but right now is struggling for momentum at the 50 mid-line.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|0.2193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1987
|Daily SMA50
|0.183
|Daily SMA100
|0.2168
|Daily SMA200
|0.2278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2268
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2358
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2225
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dominance struggle intensifies
During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated.
ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood
ETH/USD touched the intraday low at $195.17 and recovered to $199.50 by press time. The second-largest digital asset attempted a recovery above $219 on Sunday, May 3, and has been trading with bearish bias ever since.
LTC/USD may retreat to $45.00 before the recovery resumes
Litecoin topped at $50.96 on April 30 and slipped back below $50.00 as the upside momentum faded away during the weekend. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.83.
BCH/USD freefalls to $235
Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.