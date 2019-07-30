Currency Bird is a Chilean payment remittance company.
They will mostly be adopting xCurrent among all the Ripple payment solutions.
Ripple continues to partner up with financial institutions all over the world. After MoneyGram and Sentbe, the decentralized payment company has partnered up with Currency Bird. Currency Bird is a Chilean payment remittance company.
As per Currency Bird, the partnership will allow then to add new payment routes and improve the speed and cost of international remittances:
“The addition to Ripple Net will bring many benefits for the more than 12,000 Currency Bird customers, as it will allow the company to add new routes to its more than 50 destinations, new currencies, better prices and faster transfer speeds, all using the technology developed by Ripple based on blockchain, which allows the transfer of digital data with sophisticated and secure coding.”
The company went live on RippleNet this month after signing an agreement in March. While they have not yet revealed which of Ripple’s payment solution it will be adopting, but it will most probably be xCurrent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD critical support areas come under prolonged pressure
Bitcoin struggled to secure key support areas during the weekend sessions. However, bearish pressure had its way smashing the price back under $10,000. Downside correction continued below the moving average.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD holding ground above $0.3
Ripple bulls are glancing higher following an eventful weekend session. Ripple continuously formed a lower high pattern but intense support at $0.30 had the downside strongly protected.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD facing growing resistance below $215
Ethereum is struggling to forge a new path following the declines witnessed on Sunday. The bears pressed against critical levels at $220, $210 and $200. The bulls tried and failed to hold ground at $200 paving the way for extended declines at $197.
The largest bank in the Philippines has launched its own cryptocurrency
UnionBank, the largest bank in the Philippines, has become the country's first financial institution to launch its own cryptocurrency. Moreover, the financial institution has already completed its first cryptocurrnency transaction, The Philippine Star reports.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.