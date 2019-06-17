Ripple market update: XRP/USD on full throttle amid stalling cryptocurrency prices
- Ripple heads towards $0.50 supported by positive sentiments and strong technical levels.
- Overwhelming bullish pressure is expected on breaking above the critical $0.482 hurdle.
Ripple continues to form a higher high pattern while bouncing off a rising trendline. Recently, the support at $0.3900 allowed the bulls to regain control following a correction from the 2019 high around $0.482.
Jumping above $0.4000 during the weekend trading launched XRP/USD into a trajectory spiking past several key resistance levels that have since turned into support areas at $0.42, $0.43, $0.4400. Further gains sent XRP above the 61.8% Fib retracement level between the last drop from $0.482 to a low around $0.3916.
Ripple’s unstoppable move stepped above $0.4600 before reversing at a new weekly high at $0.4627. A correction from this high has found support at the 61.8% Fin level, coinciding with the trendline and supported by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Technically Ripple is poised for a further upside correction. The RSI is seen gradually revamping direction upwards while the MACD stays in the positive region. Overwhelming bullish pressure is expected on breaking above the critical $0.482 hurdle.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.