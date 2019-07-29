Ripple market update: XRP/USD holding ground above $0.3

- Ripple embraces intense support at $0.30 as the bulls glance north.
- Diminishing buying power lost momentum at the 100 SMA 1-hour leaving $0.3150 unconquered.
Ripple bulls are glancing higher following an eventful weekend session. Ripple continuously formed a lower high pattern but intense support at $0.30 had the downside strongly protected.
A brilliant move emanated from the support at $0.30. XRP/USD stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour char. However, diminishing buying power lost momentum at the 100 SMA 1-hour leaving $0.3150 unconquered.
At press time, Ripple teeters at $0.3096 following a subtle 0.63% decline on the day. The immediate downside is supported by the 50 SMA while the upside is capped at the longer-term 100 SMA.
Technically, Ripple is poised for a thrust north but nothing sharp and rapid. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) is almost crossing into the positive. This signalizes a growing bullish moment. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is leveling at 50 after failing to make progress above 60 earlier today.
On the downside, $0.30 remains the tentative support area. Extended declines will find support at $0.29 and $0.28 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
