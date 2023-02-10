XRPUSD is showing nice and clean bullish setup formation in the 4-hour chart that can send the price higher, at least up to 0.50 resistance area for wave (C) or maybe even higher within wave (3).
After an impulsive five-wave rally from the lows into first leg (A)/(1), it's actually now in a slow A-B-C corrective pullback within wave (B)/(2) that can find the support here around 0.37 - 0.35 area and from where we should be aware of a continuation higher, especially if the price jumps back above 0.41 region. Invalidation level is at 0.30.
