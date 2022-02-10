US CPI came above the expectations, which cause some USD strength as US yields moves to 2%, but the buck did not rally much. Flows quickly slowed down, most likely because inflation is not a surprise anymore so data is already priced in the markets.

At the same time, cryptos did not see much sell-off. Looking at ripple, it can be a fourth wave consolidation with more upside potential while the market is above 0.6880.

Grega

