Ripple CTO pokes SEC about Ethereum after false reports on BlackRock iShares Spot Bitcoin ETF approval

Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) David Schwartz, one of the most vocal XRP community members, poked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently after the financial regulator quelled rumors that BlackRock’s iShares Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) had been approved.

Ripple CTO on US SEC on Ethereum’s ambiguity

Ripple CTO David Schwartz revisited the “trading unregistered securities” theme with the SEC, asking whether the commission thought people selling Ether on exchanges were selling securities.

Awesome. Does the SEC think people selling ETH on exchanges are selling securities? I'd like to hear from the best source. https://t.co/Mvgaa9DgUH — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) October 17, 2023

Despite the authenticity of the question, it delivered a pinch of sarcasm after the commission’s previous comment that “The best source of information about the SEC is the SEC.” The comment came as the financial regulator clarified false rumors about a spot BTC ETF approval.

It is worth mentioning that XRP remains among the few tokens with legal acknowledgment as non-securities. This status was achieved after the July 13 ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC) do not enjoy the same privilege, after the SEC branded the last three securities. As such, there is a cloud of uncertainty around them.

More intriguing, discussions about the classification of ETH as a non-security have sparked controversy, with former SEC executive William Hinman commenting on the status of Ether. Reportedly, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin could have had a significant influence on the remarks of Hinman.

Meanwhile, holders with more than 1000 XRP tokens in their accounts, otherwise termed whales, have resumed activity after a prolonged period of dormancy. The latest insight from Whale Alert, a blockchain tracker and analytics system that reports large and interesting transactions as they happen, shows that a whale moved 30.8 million XRP tokens to a new wallet, worth approximately $15.2 million.

This was barely 24 hours after another whale moved almost 410 XRP tokens worth approximately $202 million from the Bitvavo cryptocurrency exchange to a new wallet.

On the same day, another whale moved 30 million XRP tokens worth around $15 million from an unknown wallet to the Bitstamp exchange. And yet another on the previous day, moving 75 million XRP tokens worth approximately $37 million from Ripple to an unknown wallet.

The transactions, moving the tokens from exchanges to wallets, points to investors increasing their holdings, with the buying pressure likely to catalyze a surge in Ripple price.

Ripple price outlook with whales accumulate XRP

Ripple price has reacted to the whale accumulation, recording steadily higher highs and higher lows between October 13 and October 18 before profit booking began. The Awesome Oscillator is green and edging to the positive zone, showing bulls are establishing dominance and Ripple price could increase.

A sustained uptrend could see Ripple price reclaim its early October highs at around $0.5392. A break and close above this level would mark the completion of a recovery rally, potentially providing leeway for an uptrend. A decisive candlestick close above $0.5705 would confirm the move north.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50 shows momentum remains weak. This threatens the upside potential, with bears likely to take over. This could send Ripple price below the $0.4735 support level. In the dire case, the clump could extend below the floor price of $0.4452, 10% below current levels.