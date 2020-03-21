- Ripple has asked its employees to work remotely to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
- CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that they’re “doing everything they can” to ensure cross-border payments at this crucial time.
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Binance, has said that Ripple considers the health of its employees as a priority and so, they’re asked to work remotely to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the company continues to serve its customers during this crucial time.
The CEO tweeted:
Like many businesses, @Ripple's highest priority is the wellbeing of team @Ripple. As COVID-19 developed over the past several months, the global team has transitioned to remote work, in efforts to stay safe while continuing to support our customers. (1/3). -@bgarlinghouse
Garlinghouse noted that Ripple is “doing everything they can” to let users make international payments to their family and loved ones. He continued:
In this unprecedented new reality, it’s critical that we not forget those who are in need. We @Ripple are doing all we can for our customers around the globe to ensure individuals can continue to send money home to loved ones in a time they need it most. (2/3) -@bgarlinghouse
Recently, Ripple was recognized as one of the leaders in the cross-border payment industry. Garglinghouse also said that the global economy is in “uncharted waters” because of the outbreak of Coronavirus disease. Nevertheless, he believes that the markets will eventually recover.
