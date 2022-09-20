Ripple attorney comments SEC’s lawsuit is ‘just noise,’ as XRP price plans a 50% rally

- XRP price reveals a bullish outlook on two charts, both of which forecast a move to $0.40 and higher.
- The $0.439 hurdle is an intermediate level for investors to book profit if the markets turn around prematurely.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.331 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis
XRP price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as it takes multiple jabs at a crucial resistance level. The recent sell-off seems to have been undone by buyers pushing the remittance token’s market value higher. Investors can expect an explosive move after bulls overcome the hurdle.
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, commented on September 18 about the ongoing battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple. He stated that the regulator’s filings on September 18
… make it clear the SEC isn’t interested in applying the law. They want to remake it all in an impermissible effort to expand their jurisdiction far beyond the authority granted to them by Congress.
While the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has been ongoing since December 2020, Ripple’s attorney also stated that the SEC is “unable to identify any contract for investment,” and that it “cannot satisfy a single prong of the Supreme Court’s Howey test.”
He adds that everything else is “just noise.”
XRP price ready to make some more noise
XRP price suffered an 11% pullback after rejection at the $0.381 resistance level on September 17. However, the remittance token made a solid comeback and is currently looking to break above the said level.
A decisive flip of the $0.381 hurdle will confirm a bullish resurgence and kick-start a 15% run-up to $0.439.
However, a big-picture outlook shows that XRP price is hovering inside an ascending triangle setup, that has been producing higher lows and equal highs since June 10. This technical formation forecasts a 24% upswing to $0.477, determined by adding the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $0.381.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
While the above outlook is bullish, no doubt, investors can take another look at Ripple, which shows a triple tap setup formation, as seen in the chart below. Based on this bottom reversal setup, a flip of the $0.331 to $0.464 range’s midpoint at $0.397 will trigger the next leg-up.
In such a case, investors can expect XRP price to make a run for the range high at $0.464. As seen in the chart below, the upswing could extend to $0.561 to $0.596 resistance box if the momentum is strong.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook for Ripple price is logical, a breakdown of the $0.331 support floor that flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see XRP price revisit the $0.309 barrier, where buyers can step in and give the upswing another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple attorney comments SEC’s lawsuit is ‘just noise,’ as XRP price plans a 50% rally
XRP price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as it takes multiple jabs at a crucial resistance level. The recent sell-off seems to have been undone by buyers pushing the remittance token’s market value higher.
This MATIC price deviation provides an opportunity to accumulate before a 40% rally
MATIC price saw a spike in selling pressure over the last 48 hours that breached its range, tightening to the downside. As a result, Polygon collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below equal lows.
Crypto.com price counts down before a 20% rally
Crypto.com price has been on a downtrend since it formed a peak on August 3. This development has caused CRO to produce a string of lower lows and lower highs.
Ethereum Classic’s market value drops to a two-month-low as prices fall by 25% in four days
Ethereum’s namesake and a hard fork, Ethereum Classic, is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has recovered significantly over the last couple of months.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.