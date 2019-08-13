U.S. Congressional Research Service conducted on analysis for uses of blockchain for the energy sector.

It detailed that the legislators see that the current state of energy consumption related covering cryptocurrency mining, both nationally and internationally. Researchers did conduct work on possible ways to regulate the energy-intensive mining process and to integrate blockchain technology in current energy systems.

They found that opportunities for blockchain including being able to place utility bill transactions on a smart grid, supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and distributing energy resources.

Within the report they noted: