PRüF, a new NFT launchpad, is set to launch, which will let content creators and developers create branded, feature-rich, self-monetizing, and standards-compliant tokens for their brands without having to worry about writing any code.
When the idea to create the platform was conceived, the founders had a goal of building a global solution that allowed users to conduct private and secure asset management.
The result was a platform that is adaptable to all kinds of tokenization scenarios. It boasts a wide variety of built-in features that make implementing NFT based projects easier and more extensible than ever before.
With PRüF, you can launch your NFT projects in a few minutes by customizing the already available tools. A PRüF enabled NFT will get you built-in media and file storage support, as well as built-in systems for payment and monetization, which can be customized to meet the needs of both issuers and token holders.
There is integrated business logic that can handle transactions and on-chain interactions. Additionally, you don’t have to write any code or conduct expensive audits. Incredibly you get to launch on a proven platform that is rich in feature interoperability with both legacy and PRüF enabled NFT projects where you get developer support and access to an exclusive token namespace.
It Takes Only A Few Minutes To Get Started
The protocol specifies a small set of metadata, and this guarantees all the tokens launched via the platform are fully interoperable. It also defines a standard-based format for expanding the capability of what is possible, which is only limited to one’s imagination.
By providing a basic set of standards that govern the most common feature requirements while allowing for unlimited extensibility in a standardized way allows for the growth of a rich ecosystem with interoperable platforms and tools without locking developers into a fixed paradigm.
It takes a few minutes to configure the Asset Class Node(ACNode) manager portal, and teams can launch their NFT within the thoroughly tested and audited contract network, thereby eliminating expensive and time-consuming contract development and audits.
This allows developers to deploy NFT dApps by incorporating the open-source libraries into their websites or by adapting the sample react template that can be found on the official website to create customized sites that feel and look as they like. By tapping into the ACNode management portal, it’s possible to deploy your token by defining your data schemas and customizing the scope of the business logic that will apply to your NFT.
As stated earlier, all of this happens without writing a single line of contract code.
The standards-compliant token you have built can be deployed within a reputable universal NFT network on the blockchain. Thanks to the contract origin pedigree, they are instantly recognizable, tradable, and interoperable with other top platforms.
Solving Existing Problems
PRüF understands the perils NFT content creators face daily. Like any new crypto market segment, there is no shortage of bad actors looking to take advantage of both creators and users. Fraudsters can create duplicates of digital art tokens that can appear as originals to those who are less knowledgeable about them. The platform utilizes its ACNodes to solve this issue, ensuring any token accessed using the protocol API is verified to have been minted by the brand’s authenticated agent or the artist that is being represented.
By solving the barrier to entry into the NFT marketplace, PRüF opens the way for content creators. Consequently, this should establish the protocol as the preferred point of entry for any NFT based projects, thereby solidifying its place within the NFT space.
