Bitcoin price, despite being stuck under $30,000, is recovering in terms of dominance due to the terrible performance of altcoins.

Analyst Pentoshi is of the opinion that with the stablecoin and altcoin market trending downward, the next flow of money into alts would begin in Q1 2024.

According to the alt season indicator, the market has barely recovered from Bitcoin season and is likely returning to the same soon.

The flow of money is a crucial process in any market, and in the crypto market, it takes place in the form of an alt season. The long-awaited season has not shown its face since September 2022 and not at all until the beginning of 2024.

Alt season to take place next year

Bitcoin price has been hovering under the $30,000 mark for weeks now, and even breaches of the resistance level fail to flip it into a support floor. This slow recovery ignited hopes within altcoin investors of a potential alt season this year, but by the looks of it, that may not happen either.

The altcoins' performance has not been sub-par too as of the top 50 altcoins (excluding stablecoins), barely more than 12 have been able to outperform Bitcoin. An alt season is considered to only be in effect when at least 75% of these 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin. Since that is far from the case, we have only been observing Bitcoin season for a while now.

Even at the time of writing, despite a lack of recovery in Bitcoin price, Bitcoin dominance has seen an increase from 49.5% to 50.5% in the span of a week. This further ruins the potential of an alt season. This opinion is shared by popular analyst Pentoshi who even provided a potential timeline for the next alt season.

Bitcoin dominance

An alt season basically represents the flow of money or new capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into altcoins. Consequently, the dominance that Bitcoin holds in the market declines and that of altcoins increases. Pentoshi referencing the same, tweeted,

Every day checking stable coin and TVL



Every day, stable coin go down, TVL go down, *MOST* alts TREND down



When new money? SOON! Think by or around Q1 2024 $BTC is screaming up tbh



Hate to think where we'd be if it wasn't for Saylor, Tether + ETF. Maybe sub 20k lol pic.twitter.com/6co6YCKZ5z — Pentoshi euroPeng (@Pentosh1) August 5, 2023

The alt season indicator from BlockchainCenter is also suggesting that the potential of a Bitcoin season taking place again is more likely than an alt season.

Alt season indicator

Thus if Bitcoin recovery gets pushed to Q1 2024, investors should not expect the alt season to take place before then.