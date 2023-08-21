Polygon holders’ presence falls to 11-month low as MATIC price crashes by 17% to form new 2023 low

- MATIC price slid to $0.56 after crashing by almost 17% in the past seven days following Bitcoin’s lead.
- The sudden market crash significantly spooked investors to the point where MATIC holders’ weekly average presence sits at September 2022 lows.
- At the moment, Polygon investors are suffering the most losses, with over 88% addresses underwater, suggesting a delay in recovery.
MATIC price was dependent on the market to observe a recovery, but the dependency backfired as the bearishness got to the altcoin before bullishness could. With the entire crypto market crashing in the past week, Polygon’s native token took a hit too, and the effect is visible on the investors whose losses continue to balloon.
MATIC price marks new 2023 low
MATIC price trading at $0.56 is currently observing the lowest point it has been at since the beginning of this year. The year-to-date lows are just below the June lows of $0.59, thanks to the 17% decline the altcoin noted in the past seven days. The dip in price was the result of the crypto market crash which nearly $2 billion worth of liquidations were observed as Bitcoin fell to $26,000.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
Naturally, this had a bearish impact on MATIC price, which was already suffering for weeks now. The altcoin holders, too, have not been indicating much enthusiasm in the last few days, which turned into pessimism pretty quickly over the weekend. The number of investors that conducted a transaction on the chain in the last 24 hours fell to around 135k on a weekly average. This is the lowest witnessed by Polygon since September 2022, marking an 11-month low.
MATIC active addresses
More so, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sitting below the 30.0 line, the digital asset seems to be oversold. Generally, this is an indication of investors potentially holding back on selling and a reversal in the momentum occurring soon, resulting in recovery.
This is crucial for MATIC holders since, at the moment, these people are some of the most hard-hit investors in the crypto market. With over 88% of all addresses currently underwater, motivation to be active in the market is pretty bleak, and without recovery, it would be difficult to entice new investors too.
MATIC investors at a loss
Thus, those looking to jump into MATIC must first wait for the altcoin to recover some of the recent losses before it can begin a rally.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally to $0.60 likely with recovery fueled by developments in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery
Pancake Swap, one of the largest DEXes in the crypto ecosystem, announced the burn of $10.4 million worth of CAKE tokens. While a token burn is typically considered bullish for the asset, in the case of CAKE, reducing its circulating supply is unlikely to catalyze a token's price recovery.
Binance Coin kickstarts its 35% crash liquidating BNB bridge hacker’s position on Venus Protocol
Binance Coin price has produced a weekly candlestick close below the key support level at $221. This development has two major ramifications. The first being that a breakdown of $221 barrier confirms the start of a downtrend for BNB.
Arbitrum price declines as institutional investors shed ARB holdings
Arbitrum is one of the largest Layer 2 chains in the Ethereum ecosystem and the token’s price has been in a downtrend since mid-April 2023. Institutional investors have transferred their ARB tokens to centralized exchanges, gearing up to shed their holdings.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.