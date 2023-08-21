Polygon holders’ presence falls to 11-month low as MATIC price crashes by 17% to form new 2023 low

Share:

MATIC price slid to $0.56 after crashing by almost 17% in the past seven days following Bitcoin’s lead.

The sudden market crash significantly spooked investors to the point where MATIC holders’ weekly average presence sits at September 2022 lows.

At the moment, Polygon investors are suffering the most losses, with over 88% addresses underwater, suggesting a delay in recovery.

MATIC price was dependent on the market to observe a recovery, but the dependency backfired as the bearishness got to the altcoin before bullishness could. With the entire crypto market crashing in the past week, Polygon’s native token took a hit too, and the effect is visible on the investors whose losses continue to balloon.

MATIC price marks new 2023 low

MATIC price trading at $0.56 is currently observing the lowest point it has been at since the beginning of this year. The year-to-date lows are just below the June lows of $0.59, thanks to the 17% decline the altcoin noted in the past seven days. The dip in price was the result of the crypto market crash which nearly $2 billion worth of liquidations were observed as Bitcoin fell to $26,000.

Naturally, this had a bearish impact on MATIC price, which was already suffering for weeks now. The altcoin holders, too, have not been indicating much enthusiasm in the last few days, which turned into pessimism pretty quickly over the weekend. The number of investors that conducted a transaction on the chain in the last 24 hours fell to around 135k on a weekly average. This is the lowest witnessed by Polygon since September 2022, marking an 11-month low.

More so, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sitting below the 30.0 line, the digital asset seems to be oversold. Generally, this is an indication of investors potentially holding back on selling and a reversal in the momentum occurring soon, resulting in recovery.

This is crucial for MATIC holders since, at the moment, these people are some of the most hard-hit investors in the crypto market. With over 88% of all addresses currently underwater, motivation to be active in the market is pretty bleak, and without recovery, it would be difficult to entice new investors too.

Thus, those looking to jump into MATIC must first wait for the altcoin to recover some of the recent losses before it can begin a rally.