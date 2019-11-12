- TRON (TRX), ranked as the 11th largest cryptocurrency has a $1.1 billion market cap.
- Users will be able to start posting limit orders for TRX/BTC, TRX/USDT and TRX/USDC from November 12.
Poloniex recently announced that they will be listing TRON (TRX) on its platform. Poloniex was recently sold to new owners, who are reportedly expected to boost Asian involvement. TRON (TRX) is one of the largest altcoins and is currently ranked as the 11th largest cryptocurrency. TRX has a $1.1 billion market cap.
TRX will be listed on the exchange on November 12th. Users will be able to start posting limit orders for TRX/BTC, TRX/USDT, and TRX/USDC. Currently, only limited orders are available. However, full trading will be enabled “shortly after this date.” The exchange will also facilitate TRX deposits and withdrawals in the future. The news was also confirmed by TRON’s Founder and CEO, Justin Sun.
Poloniex team recently announced that they will be spinning out of Circle into “a new independent international company – Polo Digital Assets, Ltd. Backed by an Asian investment group, the spin-out will bring significant resources and freedom to deliver the product features and marketing strategies needed to be competitive.”
TRON also announced its partnership with the tech giant – Samsung. Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore recently added TRON’s blockchain. This will allow Keystore SDK users to create decentralized applications on it.
Recently, the company’s Odyssey protocol was also updated. Post-update, the network incentive mechanism has attained full decentralization as everyone will be able to access the rewards data. It ensures that the voters’ rewards are secured. TRON Foundation recently announced that TRX will also be listed on McAfeeDex, a decentralized exchange launched by former antivirus software tycoon John McAfee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin will surpass gold by market value and cost over $500 000 in 9 years - Bobby Lee
One bitcoin will half a million dollars by 2028, according to Bobby Lee, the co-founder and the former CEO of China's lowest cryptocurrency exchange BTCC.
Stellar (XLM) retreats from weekend high, stays in green on a day-to-day basis
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Ripple continues to be depressed towards $0.27 (recent support). It is clear recovery towards $0.30 is nothing but a mirage based on the current technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.