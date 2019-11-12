TRON (TRX), ranked as the 11th largest cryptocurrency has a $1.1 billion market cap.

Poloniex recently announced that they will be listing TRON (TRX) on its platform. Poloniex was recently sold to new owners, who are reportedly expected to boost Asian involvement. TRON (TRX) is one of the largest altcoins and is currently ranked as the 11th largest cryptocurrency. TRX has a $1.1 billion market cap.

TRX will be listed on the exchange on November 12th. Users will be able to start posting limit orders for TRX/BTC, TRX/USDT, and TRX/USDC. Currently, only limited orders are available. However, full trading will be enabled “shortly after this date.” The exchange will also facilitate TRX deposits and withdrawals in the future. The news was also confirmed by TRON’s Founder and CEO, Justin Sun.

Poloniex team recently announced that they will be spinning out of Circle into “a new independent international company – Polo Digital Assets, Ltd. Backed by an Asian investment group, the spin-out will bring significant resources and freedom to deliver the product features and marketing strategies needed to be competitive.”

TRON also announced its partnership with the tech giant – Samsung. Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore recently added TRON’s blockchain. This will allow Keystore SDK users to create decentralized applications on it.

Recently, the company’s Odyssey protocol was also updated. Post-update, the network incentive mechanism has attained full decentralization as everyone will be able to access the rewards data. It ensures that the voters’ rewards are secured. TRON Foundation recently announced that TRX will also be listed on McAfeeDex, a decentralized exchange launched by former antivirus software tycoon John McAfee.



