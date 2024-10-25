Ethereum price today:$2,490

Ethereum price is nearing its daily support level of $2,461; a firm close below this level would suggest a decline ahead.

Coinbase Premium Index shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels.

ETH's long-to-short ratio is below one, the lowest level in one month, indicating that more traders are betting for prices to fall.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the red on Friday, nearing its daily support level of $2,461; a close below this level could signal further declines. This bearish outlook is further supported by the Coinbase Premium Index being below neutral and a long-to-short ratio under one, indicating falling demand, and more traders anticipating falling prices.

Ethereum institution demand wanes

CryptoQuant’s Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels. This indicator measures the price gap between Coinbase Pro (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair), and it serves as a key metric for assessing the behavior of large-wallet investors as it reflects whale accumulation trends. This is significant because Coinbase Pro is a primary gateway for institutional cryptocurrency purchases.

In the case of Ethereum, the metric currently stands at -0.072, below its neutral level of zero. It has been constantly declining since early October. If this downward trend persists or increases, it could increase selling pressure for Ethereum.

Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Additionally, Coinglass’s data shows that ETH's long-to-short ratio is 0.84. This ratio reflects bearish sentiment in the market, as the figure below one suggests that more traders anticipate the price of the coin to fall.

ETH long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Ethereum Price Forecast: Approaches critical support level

Ethereum price is nearing its daily support at $2,461 on Friday after facing rejection near a descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs from the end of May) earlier in the week and declining over 7.6% until Thursday.

If ETH breaks and closes below the $2,461 support level, it could decline over 12% to retest its September 6 low of $2,149.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart has declined to 45, below its neutral level of 50, indicating increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if ETH finds support around the $2,461 support level and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,560, it could rally to retest its Monday high of $2,769.