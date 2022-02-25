- Polkadot price retests the three-day demand zone, extending from $10.37 to $15.66, anticipating a bounce.
- A quick run-up would allow DOT to retest two hurdles - $15.97 and $22.23.
- A decisive close below $10.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price has arrived at a stable support level after crashing violently and falling since November 2021. A retest of this level is likely to result in a swift bounce that triggers a quick uptrend.
Polkadot price contemplates reversal
Polkadot price has crashed 73% from its all-time high at $53.50 on November 9, 2021. This downswing has now arrived at the three-day demand zone, extending from $10.37 to $15.66.
Investors can expect a quick relief rally to emerge as DOT bounces off this barrier. The altcoin will face the $18.01 hurdle after rallying roughly 12% from its opening price.
Clearing this blockade is crucial to making a run for the $20 psychological level. There may be an outcome where DOT could set a local top here. However, if bulls band together, there could be an extension of the uptrend to $22.23. This move would constitute a 40% ascent from the current position - $16 and is likely where the local top will form for Polkadot price.
DOT/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, if Polkadot price fails to bounce off the $10.37 to $15.66 demand zone, it will explore lower levels. As long as DOT stays inside this area, the bullish outlook will not face any threats.
A daily or a three-day candlestick close below $10.37, however, will invalidate the possibility of a bullish outlook and indicate that Polkadot price is likely to retest $10.09 or the subsequent barrier at $8.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price eyes 32% rally as MANA avoids a bearish fate
Decentraland price action over the past three months has set up a bottom reversal pattern. This technical formation forecasts a trend shift favoring bulls is on its way. Therefore, investors can expect MANA to see substantial gains in the near future.
Ethereum price recovers but ETH expects a further drop in price
Ethereum price has rebounded after the recent drop on February 24 while Russian President Vladimir Putin kickstarted its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the optimism in the market, several indicators suggest that ETH is not out of the woods yet.
Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
SafeMoon price forms a swing low, hints at recovery to $0.00165
SafeMoon price has been in a correction phase since January 5 and has finally shown a potential for reversal. This swing low formation could be the key in triggering a recovery rally for SAFEMOON.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.