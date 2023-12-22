- Polkadot price breached the $7.396 level, which has historically proved to be formidable, going back to 2022.
- DOT could drop 10% amid selling pressure due to the aforementioned level, potentially revisiting the $7.000 psychological level.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the altcoin records a daily candlestick close above the $8.074 barrier.
Polkadot (DOT) price is trading with a bullish bias, revisiting levels last tested in February. Despite the bulls showing strength, a correction may be underway as DOT is revisiting levels it has faced strong rejection in the past.
Also Read: Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a possible 10% pounce
Polkadot price risks a 10% correction
Polkadot price pulled back during the December 22 trading session, as DOT was overbought, evidenced by the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 70 level.
If selling pressure increases, Polkadot price could extend the fall, dipping into the supply zone that now acts as a bullish breaker between $7.236 and $7.575. A break and close below the midline of this order block at $7.396 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
Such a move could send Polkadot price lower to revisit the $6.240 level. Such a move would constitute a 22% drop below current levels.
Notably, the RSI is moving south, showing that momentum is dropping. This favors the bearish thesis.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if sidelined investors come in, Polkadot price could push north, reclaiming above the $8.074 level and flipping it back into a support. In a highly bullish case. The gains could extend for DOT market value to tag the $9.000 psychological level.
Both the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators support the bullish thesis, moving in the positive territory to show the bulls have the upper hand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
