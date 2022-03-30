- Polkadot price action is close to completing the first clear bullish reversal in over five months.
- DOT remains one of the most lagging major market cap cryptocurrencies.
- Major bullish reversal Point and Figure pattern still in play.
Polkadot price action has consolidated significantly over the past three sessions. The bodies of the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday candlesticks show DOT stuck between the $21.20 and $22.50 value areas.
Polkadot price consolidation is likely a precursor to a major bullish breakout
Polkadot price continues to have one of the longest-lasting Spike Patters on its Point and Figure chart of the entire cryptocurrency market. The beginning of current O-column was first developed on November 3, 2021. Since November 3, 2021, DOT has yet to have a reversal column of Xs develop. Although no time factor exists on a Point and Figure chart, the length of time without a reversal is notable and considerable.
A Spike Pattern is any column with fifteen or more Xs or Os. It represents extremes and overdone movements. The entry off of a Spike Pattern is the three-box reversal. Compared to other patterns in Point and Figure analysis, the Spike Pattern requires active management and is a more aggressive entry.
The theoretical long entry opportunity for Polkadot price is a buy stop order at $24, a stop loss at $16, and a profit target at $100. The profit target is derived from the Vertical Profit Target Method in Point and Figure analysis and should not be viewed as a target likely to get hit anytime soon.
DOT/USD $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Additionally, because it is a Spike Pattern, the low of the current O-column is not known. Therefore, if Polkadot price moves lower, the entry and four-box stop loss move in tandem with price.
Downside risks remain a concern and are likely limited to the 2022 lows near the $17 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Why Zilliqa price is mooning and where ZIL will go next
One of the best performing cryptos to hodl this month as the digital asset has rallied by more than 280%. Further gains are possible, traders should be careful about a spike in profit-taking.
Ripple targets $1
XRP continues to trudge higher with little in the form of volatility. Dips continue to get bought below and above the Tenkan-Sen while any major spikes are likewise sold.
Cardano price could trap sellers with an explosive move to $1.35
Cardano price action could fool many traders as the price action is displaying mixed signals. Traders should dive deeper into the technicals before placing an entry.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.