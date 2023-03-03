Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty

Share:

Polkadot price is hovering around Exponential Moving Averages at $6.36 and $6.17, after shedding nearly 4.5% since March 2.

The Silvergate FUD has triggered a crash in cryptocurrency prices, Bitcoin and Ethereum shed nearly 5% alongside altcoins.

A daily candlestick close above the trendline will invalidate the bearish thesis.

Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.

Polkadot price is at risk of 20% decline

Polkadot price is currently in a short-term uptrend that started in the beginning of January 2023. DOT is trading below its three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), 50, 100 and 200-day at $6.36, $6.59 and $6.17.

The Ethereum-alternative made attempts to stay above the trendline, however it remains to be seen whether DOT will rebound from the trendline or close below it. Polkadot price formed a support zone between $5.56 and $6.70. If DOT climbs out of the support zone, it could invalidate the bearish thesis.

Depending on Bitcoin’s recovery, DOT could attempt to make a comeback to monthly close at $6.36.

DOT/USDT price chart

Polkadot price could scrape the bottom of the support zone at $5.56. Further decline could result in a drop to the beginning of the year at $4.22. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to oversold (30), at 32.20. Since mid-February RSI has been in a downtrend, similar to the Polkadot price.

If DOT climbs above its three EMAs and flips resistance at $6.84 into support, it could invalidate the bearish thesis.