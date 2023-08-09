Pepe price rises 10% as $470 million in market capitalization comes in, but a 5% crash may be imminent

Share:

Pepe price is up almost 10% in the last 24 hours, after an unexpected rise on August 8 in the afternoon of the US session.

The surge has catapulted Pepe coin market cap around 7% to approach the $470 million market capitalization mark.

However, PEPE must record a 4-hour candlestick close above $0.000001362 for a confirmed uptrend.

Pepe price turned bullish during the afternoon of the US session, recording a surge that had not been seen in a while. The rally comes despite the lack of activity on the meme coin’s social media network, raising eyebrows about what may have sparked the surge.

Pepe coin price rises 10% after prolonged stagnation

Pepe price recorded a 10% surge on August 8, rising from $0.000001102 to an intra-day high of $0.000001230 in an unexpected move considering the recent mute in the network’s social media. While the surge catapulted the recently sensational meme coin to the $470 million mark in market capitalization, the breakout appears unsustainable, meaning a correction may be imminent.

At the time of writing, Pepe price is confronting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.000001190. An increase in selling pressure above this level could see the dethroned king of meme coins ascend to breach the $0.000001212 resistance level to collect buy-side liquidity.

Credit to liquidity collection’s unique ability to stabilize the market, Pepe coin could extend north, potentially tagging the 100-day EMA at $0.000001260 or, in a highly bullish case, tag the 200-day EMA at $0.000001339.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving up, while the Awesome Oscillators (AO) histograms are soaked in green and edging toward the positive, suggesting rising momentum.

PEPE/USDT 4-hour chart

On the flip side, Pepe price bullish outlook seems unsustainable, and the uptrend could prove premature. The ensuing selling pressure could see the frog-themed meme coin retrace toward the $0.000001127 support level or, in the dire case, extend a leg south to tag the $0.000001036 support floor.

On-chain metric

Data from IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) chart shows robust resistance between the $0.000001000 to $0.000002000 range. Any efforts by the bulls to break the price from this range would be met by selling pressure from 37,840 addresses which bought approximately 205.19 trillion PEPE tokens at an average price of $0.000001000.

PEPE IntoTheBlock