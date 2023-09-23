Share:

Pepe price is up 20% over the last 24 hours, breaching the upper boundary of a bearish technical formation at $0.00000071.

During the same time, open interest is up 13.92 million, rising from $12.57 million to $26.49 million.

With a 15% climb in sight, a 320% increase in trading volume increases the odds for a continued move north.

Pepe coin (PEPE) appears to have reawakened, testing the upper boundary of a bearish channel with prospects from more gains but it all depends on how much holders are willing to delay their profit appetite.

Pepe open interest rises 110%

Pepe price is up 20% in the last 24 hours, testing the upper boundary of a descending parallel channel at $0.00000071. The recovery rally comes after a 645% fall, with the meme coin trapped within the confirms of the bearish chart pattern. While an uptrend seems likely, PEPE remains in the woods until a confirmed break and close above the $0.00000073 resistance level. Such a move would constitute a 15% climb above current levels.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) moving up, momentum seems to be rising, which tips the odds further in favor of the bulls.

PEPE/USDT 1-day chart

Data from cryptocurrency derivatives data analysis platform, Coinglass, shows that open interest for PEPE has recorded a 110% increase to record a $13.92 million change. Specifically, it moved from $12.57 million to $26.49 million between September 22 and 23.

PEPE Open Interest

A rise in open interest, constituting the total sum of short and long positions, indicates new money is coming into the market, thusly, a bullish sign. It increases the odds for a continuation of the current trend. It also points to a renewed interest in PEPE coin among token holders, as it translates to the number of people opening positions outweighing the number of those closing.

Santiment, a behavior analytics platform for cryptocurrencies, corroborates the bullish outlook, showing increased activity on metrics of exchange inflows, outflows, and the number of whale transaction count with more than 100,000 USD in their accounts.

PEPE Santiment

The many inflows and outflows to exchanges points to increased investor activity. Data from Wintermute Trading indicates, “A large market making company moved 8.3 trillion PEPE to central exchanges in the transfers it made today.” At current rates, this is worth approximately $5.5 million.

On the other hand, a crypto whale with the short wallet address 0x9d5 actively collected large amounts of PEPE from exchanges, while many PEPE centers with at least 100 thousand dollars were transferred to the exchanges during the day. This could be a sign of intention to sell, and threatens the upside potential for PEPE.

Increased seller momentum could see Pepe price fall back into the grasp of the channel at $0.00000071, with the potential to invalidate the bullish case once PEPE breaks and closes below the $0.00000070 level. Such a move would constitute a 30% fall.