PEPE price pulls back as tokens worth $46M hit exchanges

- PEPE tokens worth $46.37 million have been deposited to exchange wallets in the past 24 hours, increasing the selling pressure on the meme coin.
- PEPE’s price has plunged 30% overnight, losing more than $200 million in market capitalization
- PEPE holders are back to break-even levels after a 2,000% price increase since the meme coin’s all-time low of $0.0000000551.
PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.
The meme coin gears up for more price volatility ahead as there has been an increase in PEPE deposits across cryptocurrency exchanges.
Also read: Lido DAO could begin its recovery as staking yield of stETH hits historical high
PEPE battles intense selling pressure
PEPE, a meme coin inspired by “Pepe the Frog meme”, faces increasing selling pressure. Experts at Scope Protocol monitored on-chain activity and said that 33 trillion PEPE tokens, worth $46.37 million, were deposited by 1,176 addresses.
In the past 24 hours, a large amount of $PEPE has been deposited into exchanges:— 0xScope ( . ) (@ScopeProtocol) May 12, 2023
33T $PEPE worth $46.37M, with a net deposit of $22.94M from 1,176 addresses.
Beware of MEME coin drop risks pic.twitter.com/443wqMCTTJ
Analysts at Scope Protocol have warned the crypto community of risks associated with massive swings in meme coins like PEPE. Typically, a large increase in deposits of the token to exchanges is considered bearish for the asset.
PEPE price fell by a sharp 21% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. With the rising exchange wallet balances of PEPE tokens, the price of the meme coin is likely to experience a further correction
PEPE holders break-even, what’s next for the meme coin?
On-chain analysts at Santiment released a report on PEPE coin, examining on-chain metrics to find out where the meme coin is headed. Within the past 24 hours, the 30-day market-value-to-realized-value MVRV (a ratio of an asset's market capitalization versus its realized capitalization) shows that holders are currently at break-even.
PEPE MVRV chart
A decline in PEPE price below $0.00000126 could push it into negative territory, making it an “opportunity zone” for whales and traders to buy at a relatively low price.
Still, It's important to note that PEPE’s price, similar to other meme coins, is largely influenced by speculation and crowd expectations. Meme coins typically suffer a pullback when traders engage in large volume of profit-taking by holders, like it’s happening currently with PEPE. PEPE holders are therefore likely to witness a correction in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price on 15% downward trajectory as more bulls ready to unwind their positions
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is under pressure from the financial markets' wisdom to “sell in May and walk away”. That narrative is perfectly aligned with the ongoing situation this Thursday in Dogecoin price action.
PEPE bites the dust as new token Milady Meme Coin LADYS rallies 11,885% overnight
PEPE, the meme coin gained popularity in the crypto community after yielding nearly 615% gains over the past two weeks. A newly launched meme coin Milady (LADYS) rallied 11,885% overnight, and PEPE whales bought the token in large volumes.
Cosmos price at risk of reentering crypto winter as both short and near-term projections bear an ugly picture
Cosmos (ATOM) price is at a point where bulls will need to start facing the music. With a third topside rejection, lower than the day before, a bearish triangle is being drawn on the charts.
MATIC price poised for recovery with 52% increase in total value locked on Polygon’s bridge
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s scaling solution Polygon is likely to begin its recovery with the massive growth in Total Value Locked (TVL) onf Polygon’s zkEVM bridge.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.