- PEPE price rose by over 4% in the past hour, adding to the 15% increase in the last 24 hours.
- Gaming tokens such as Axie Infinity, Gala, and The Sandbox have rallied by more than 2% since the trailer's release.
- Rockstar unveiled the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer a day before schedule due to being leaked online.
One of the greatest moments in gaming history came early as the trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was leaked on Monday, triggering a not-so-surprising rise in PEPE price. Meme tokens, along with gaming tokens, were expected to rise in response to the trailer reveal event owing to their pop culture influence.
PEPE price rises as GTA 6 trailer gets leaked online
PEPE price, at the time of writing, could be seen trading at $0.000001403, rising by a little under 5% in the past hour. Adding to the previous 24 hours' 15% rise, the increase was caused by the sudden reveal of the trailer of the video game GTA 6.
PEPE/USD 1-day chart
A couple of other meme coins, such as Memecoin (MEME) and Bonk (BONK), also noted increases ranging from 3% - to 4% in the same duration. However, meme coins were not alone, as the main entities were the gaming tokens Axie Infinity (AXS), Gala (GALA), and The Sandbox (SAND).
These assets, while they did not notice stellar increases, did manage to rise by over 2% in the past hour and are expected to continue painting green on the charts owing to the trailer release event.
While this surge was initially expected on Tuesday, December 5, the initial release date of the video game's trailer, it came early as the video was leaked online a day earlier. Developer Rockstar Games confirmed the same and officially revealed the trailer not long after.
Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023
Going forward, meme coins, along with gaming tokens, will be key to watch since their driving factor is the influence of pop culture. Investors, at the same time, should also be wary of potential scam tokens running by the name of GTA or GTA 6, as was the case in 2021 when Squid Games-inspired token rug pulled investors of nearly $3.4 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
