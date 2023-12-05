Share:

PEPE price rose by over 4% in the past hour, adding to the 15% increase in the last 24 hours.

Gaming tokens such as Axie Infinity, Gala, and The Sandbox have rallied by more than 2% since the trailer's release.

Rockstar unveiled the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer a day before schedule due to being leaked online.

One of the greatest moments in gaming history came early as the trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was leaked on Monday, triggering a not-so-surprising rise in PEPE price. Meme tokens, along with gaming tokens, were expected to rise in response to the trailer reveal event owing to their pop culture influence.

PEPE price rises as GTA 6 trailer gets leaked online

PEPE price, at the time of writing, could be seen trading at $0.000001403, rising by a little under 5% in the past hour. Adding to the previous 24 hours' 15% rise, the increase was caused by the sudden reveal of the trailer of the video game GTA 6.

PEPE/USD 1-day chart

A couple of other meme coins, such as Memecoin (MEME) and Bonk (BONK), also noted increases ranging from 3% - to 4% in the same duration. However, meme coins were not alone, as the main entities were the gaming tokens Axie Infinity (AXS), Gala (GALA), and The Sandbox (SAND).

These assets, while they did not notice stellar increases, did manage to rise by over 2% in the past hour and are expected to continue painting green on the charts owing to the trailer release event.

While this surge was initially expected on Tuesday, December 5, the initial release date of the video game's trailer, it came early as the video was leaked online a day earlier. Developer Rockstar Games confirmed the same and officially revealed the trailer not long after.