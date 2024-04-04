- Yield-bearing methods on Pendle trading volume reach $10 billion.
- Restaking protocols are fueling the TVL rise on Pendle.
- Pendle price may take off following growth in on-chain metrics.
Pendle Finance's total value locked (TVL) skyrocketed to $3.97 billion on Thursday following significant increases in the protocol's fees and trading volume, according to data from DeFiLlama. The significant increase follows an influx of tokens from restaking protocols leveraging Pendle to improve their yields.
Also read: Ethereum continues consolidating as Q1 results show massive growth for the largest altcoin
Pendle continues growing
Pendle Finance has recorded a more than 1,500% growth since the beginning of the year, climbing from a mere $233 million to $3.97 billion on Thursday, according to data from DeFiLlama. As a result, Pendle is now the largest DeFi yield protocol in the crypto market.
Dune analytics dashboard shows Pendle's trading volume has crossed the $10 billion mark, and trading fees have risen more than 600% in the past four days. Much of this growth is attracted by Pendle's high-yield structure.
Pendle introduces a novel yield-bearing mechanism by tokenizing yields through a process that splits the yield-bearing assets into principal tokens (PT) and yield tokens (YT). This allows for the trading of yields among traders. At the time of writing, Pendle's average yield sits at around 59.6% in the past 24 hours.
Read more: Ethena's ENA airdrop successful as USDe token sparks debate in crypto community
Restaking protocols catalyzing growth for Ethereum
Pendle's growth follows Ethereum's restaking boom, as most of the tokens on its platform come from restaked Ethereum in protocols like EtherFi and Renzo. Its recent fee spike can also be traced to the increased trading of yield tokens related to Ethena's synthetic Dollar, USDe.
Ethena garnered attention after its airdrop tokens went live on Tuesday. USDe's growth on Pendle indicates investors are becoming aware of Ethena's high yields and are realizing they could leverage that for even more yields through Pendle pools.
Also read: Bitcoin Cash price adds nearly 15% gains after halving
Despite the increased activity, Pendle's price has yet to peak. Its total value locked is multiples of its market capitalization, which is just $517 million. At the time of writing, Pendle is trading at $5.55, up over 10% on Thursday.
While high yields from restaking can be attractive, Coinbase analysts raised concerns on Tuesday about the risks in restaking protocols and how too much repurposing of liquid restaking can be dangerous.
Traders are advised to perform their due diligence before engaging in trading of crypto assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple issues USD-backed stablecoin to bring more liquidity to the XRP Ledger
XRP price fell to a monthly low of $0.5623 on Thursday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty condemned the SEC Director’s statements on the lawsuit.
Nearly three-quarters of Solana transactions have failed throughout March amidst rising DEX volume
Solana DEX volume recovers after declining in March 2024. Nearly three-quarters of transactions on the SOL network failed, according to stats on Dune Analytics. SOL price is nearly unchanged in the past week.
Ethereum follows crypto market consolidation as VanEck expects Layer 2 chains to be worth $1 trillion by 2030
Ethereum's network Q1 financial report shows that it tripled its earnings quarter-on-quarter to around $370 million. Bitcoiner argues about ETH's security status as Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart labels it as a commodity.
OneCoin's head of legal and compliance gets four years in jail as CZ sentencing comes next
OneCoin's Irina Dilkinska received a four-year jail sentence for her role in the $4 billion cryptocurrency pyramid scheme. Investors must exercise caution as cryptocurrency scams thrive during bull seasons.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.