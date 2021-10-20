BTC/USD breached $64K level

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 56% against the US Dollar since September 30. The cryptocurrency pair breached the $64K mark during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.

However, the resistance level at the $65,000 mark could provide resistance for the BTC/USD exchange rate in the shorter term.

ETH/USD bulls could prevail

The ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair bounced off a support level at 2801.2 on September 30. As a result, the world's second-largest crypto has edged higher by 38.98% since the beginning of October.

Technical indicators suggest that the Ethereum cryptocurrency could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders may target the $5,000 level during the following trading sessions.

However, the resistance level at 4218.7 could provide resistance for the exchange rate in the shorter term.