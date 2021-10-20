BTC/USD breached $64K level
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 56% against the US Dollar since September 30. The cryptocurrency pair breached the $64K mark during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.
However, the resistance level at the $65,000 mark could provide resistance for the BTC/USD exchange rate in the shorter term.
ETH/USD bulls could prevail
The ETH/USD cryptocurrency pair bounced off a support level at 2801.2 on September 30. As a result, the world's second-largest crypto has edged higher by 38.98% since the beginning of October.
Technical indicators suggest that the Ethereum cryptocurrency could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders may target the $5,000 level during the following trading sessions.
However, the resistance level at 4218.7 could provide resistance for the exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
Ethereum price must crack this key level before exploding toward $6,400
Ethereum price has presented a massive bullish target on the daily chart, suggesting that ETH is preparing for a rally toward $6,400. However, there is one key resistance level to slice through before the token is propelled higher into price discovery territory.
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson says US wants to kill crypto as ADA price teeters on a 20% drop
Cardano price is currently facing a challenging situation where a breakdown of a crucial support floor could lead to a steep correction. Therefore, investors need to keep an eye out for ADA, which is close to triggering this descent.
Institutions pour $3.6M into Polkadot ahead of parachain auctions, pushing DOT to breakout
Digital asset managers have reported a rise in the institutional capital inflow in Polkadot as the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs higher. A Polkadot founder announced $774 million dedicated for developing DeFi projects.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.