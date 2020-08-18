Pantera Capital had launched a cryptocurrency hedge fund in 2018.

The fund has raised nearly $165 million so far.

In a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Pantera Capital has confirmed that it has raised around $165 million in its cryptocurrency hedge fund. The fund, Venture Fund III, was launched in July 2018. By August, in the same year, the company had raised $71 million from investors, according to the Form D filing with the SEC.

In the next filing in August 2019, Pantera revealed that it had raised about $96 million, about a 35% increase in one year. This month’s Form D shows that the fund’s revenue increased by over 130%, reaching a total of $164.7 million in two years.

According to an earlier FXStreet report, the CEO of Pantera, Dan Morehead, had noted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the company’s largest positions. He also mentioned that the firm had significant digital assets like Augur, Polkadot, and 0x.