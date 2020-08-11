P antera Capital’s largest allocations were in Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum.

The company also holds significant positions in Polkadot, Filecoin, Augur, and 0x.

Dan Morehead, the CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund Pantera Capital, recently discussed the firm’s biggest cryptocurrency positions. In an interview with Thinking Crypto, Morehead noted that Pantera Capital’s largest allocations were in Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum.

The CEO further said that the company had listed significant positions in Polkadot, Filecoin, Augur, and 0x. According to a Crypto Globe report, Morehead claimed that he personally oversees and invests Pantera’s $600 million in assets in the cryptocurrency space.

Morehead added that he was bullish on Bitcoin. According to him, a market inefficiency had failed to price the impact of Bitcoin’s halvings properly.

Over the past two halvings, there have been very clear positive impulses. They start about a year and a quarter prior to the halving and they go for about 440 days after the halving. And what’s typically happened is the markets have gone up a bit into the halving, and then after the halving, over the next 440 days, they go up a ton.

Pantera Capital has predicted that Bitcoin will reach $115,000 by August 2021. This is based on the firm’s stock-to-flow analysis of previous halvings.