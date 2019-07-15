Being one of the first retail companies to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment, Overstock.com’s stock greatly appreciated during the crypto bubble of 2017.
However, it took a hit from two directions later on. First, its competitor, Amazon, took no prisoners in the retail category. Then, the burst of the Bitcoin bubble took any advantages away from Overstock.com. But now, it seems like things may be changing.
After Overstock’s tZero announced the launch of its new crypto wallet and exchange, Overstock.com’s shares finally broke above the daily Ichimoku Cloud. The future cloud is bullish and technical analysis is indicating a bullish reversal Saucer Bottom chart pattern. For more on Ichimoku strategy development, don’t forget to grab the PDF version of my book, Ichimoku Secrets.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.