Over $2.2 billion worth of USD Coin (USDC) was burnt since the start of this week as redemptions crossed $4 billion on Tuesday night.
Some 723 million USDC were burnt in a single transaction in early Asian hours on Wednesday, as per The Block, which cited Arkham Intelligence data.
Data further shows several other USDC burns took over place over multiple separate transactions, ranging from $300 million to $600 million. This brought the total burnt value of USDC to over $2.2 billion in a little over a single day.
Burns refer to effectively taking tokens out of circulating supply by sending them to an address that’s not controlled by any entity. The USDC burns followed a likely reduction in reserve backing or redemptions.
Meanwhile, net redemptions of USDC crossed the $4 billion mark on Tuesday. This came as issuer Circle said over the weekend it would process all transactions and honor redemptions.
The dollar-pegged stablecoin has failed to win back investors following last week’s depegging. Circle Internet Financial's USDC stablecoin massively depegged from its intended $1 price on Friday night after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), where Circle parked over $3.3 billion in treasury assets, was shut by regulators.
