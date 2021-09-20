Optimism announces launch of one-click deploy on Ethereum

- Optimistic ETH revealed plans for October, including one-click deployment on the altcoin's network.
- Security model to remain the same, more dApps are likely to get attracted to the Ethereum ecosystem.
- Transparency emerges as a top priority, 'Optimistic specs repo' to serve as a new source of truth with maximum compatibility.
Optimism is a public benefit corporation dedicated to scaling the Ethereum network. The organization has recently announced its plans to make it easier to deploy smart contracts with the current level of security.
Optimistic rollups set to extend smart contract deployment beyond EVM capabilities
The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is embedded within each full-Ethereum node, and instances of EVM interact with smart contracts on the network. EVM decides the state of the Ethereum network at any given block, and it is considered a powerful Turing complete machine.
Optimism, however, intends to push the capabilities of EVM for smart contracts that deploy on Optimistic tech by tackling the scaling challenges that exist on the base layer.
The layer-two rollup network is now prepared to support one-click deployments of smart contracts on the Ethereum network.
Optimism announced that it would achieve EVM equivalence and compatibility by shrinking the protocol to its most lightweight form possible.
Introducing the future of Optimistic Ethereum: https://t.co/CzTGuk6OdO— Optimism (@optimismPBC) September 17, 2021
The announcement reads,
The upgrade removes our custom compiler, and over 25,000 lines of other code, in favor of simply using what already exists.
Optimism has embraced transparency to the extent that the protocol will be designed publicly, just as the software was open. Optimistic rollups boost Ethereum transaction speeds by 10-100x eliminating the slow and expensive part of the transaction, the "computation."
Embracing transparency and one-click deployment will likely boost the adoption of Optimism's layer two solutions by allowing more smart contracts in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Optimism is not the top choice for projects currently, but the deployment and successful implementation of the one-click launch is likely to change that.
Analysts have observed the flow of capital from Ethereum to layer-two scaling solutions. The October development allows all EVM compatible dApps to run on Optimism's layer two and give the solution a competitive advantage over rival Arbitrum.
Colin Wu, a Chinese Journalist, shared details of Arbitrum's dominance among L2 solutions in a tweet. Arbitrum currently accounts for over 34% of the total value locked on the Ethereum bridge, but Optimism may challenge this dominance with a one-click launch.
According to Dune Analytics, in the TVL ranking of the Ethereum Bridge, Arbitrum has surpassed Polygon to rank first. Arbitrum accounts for 34.6% of the TVL of the Ethereum Bridge, and Polygon accounts for 30.4%. pic.twitter.com/dYOoSghyY2— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 20, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day. Now, Ripple is continuing to head lower with no signs of recovery.
AVAX to overtake Solana as analysts expect Avalanche to surge to $100
Total value locked has increased nearly ten times since the announcement of the $180 million incentives program Avalanche Rush. The layer-one blockchain ecosystem has technical upgrades lined up over the next few weeks.
SafeMoon price puts 32% crash on radar as bulls prepare for damage control
SafeMoon price has slid below a crucial support level that could indicate that a steep decline is on the horizon. SAFEMOON could be heading for a 32% drop as the buyers continue to retreat, leaving the altcoin to slide lower.
Cardano introduces Layer-2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.