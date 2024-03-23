OP, YGG, AGIX: Worth $106 million in liquidity, these are the three cliff token unlocks to watch next week

Optimism, Yield Guild Games, and SingularityNET ecosystem will have massive token unlocks this coming week.

OP, YGG, and AGIX token holders should brace for volatility

Token unlocks are often bearish catalysts, as traders tend to get caught in exit liquidity.

Next week has major token unlocks lined up, with millions of dollars worth of tokens due to flood markets. Investors should expect volatility around the calendar dates of the specific token unlocks and maintain cognizance that this event is often a bearish catalyst.

Token unlocks to watch next week

Yield Guild Games

Three cliff token unlock events will be of interest this coming week. First on the list will be on the Yield Guild Games ecosystem, which will be unlocking 16.69 million YGG tokens on March 27, worth $13.55 million at current rates.

Comprising 5.39% of the network’s circulating supply, the tokens will be allocated to the community, founders, the treasure and investors, with the latter expected to cash in for quick profits.

SingularityNET

On March 28, the AI crypto network SingularityNET will unlock 8.84 million AGIX tokens worth $9.18 million at current rates.

The tokens make up for 0.69% of the network’s circulating supply, and will be allocated toward AGIX-ADA utility. Token holders should brace for volatility.

Optimism

The biggest token unlocks event next week will happen on Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network, Optimism on March 29. On this day, the network will unleash 24.16 million OP tokens worth $82.62 million at current rates.

The tokens will be allocated to core contributors and investors and will make up for 2.40% of the network’s circulating supply.

Over $106 million worth of unlocks next week

The unlocks will be worth $106.40 million at current rates, all part of a cliff event. In cliff token unlocks events, the tokens have been set to unlock on a schedule that is more periodic than daily, and not the traditional weekly, monthly or yearly periodicals.

Cliff token unlocks next week

It is different from linear unlocks, where the tokens are paid out on a linear schedule, say monthly or yearly, thus delivering some level of price stability.

Unlock events could offer sidelined investors an opportunity to enter positions in assets, taking advantage of the short-term volatility. Proactive traders know how to make a profit by trading around these events. The other lot is often rekt as part of exit liquidity.