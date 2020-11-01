- OMG pushes higher after snapping 7-day losing streak on Saturday.
- OMG could extend rally with a break above $3.40.
- Buyers are likely to remain in control unless OMG drops below $2.5.
After closing seven straight days in the negative territory and touching its lowest level in five weeks at $2.76 on Friday, OMG Network (OMG) snapped its losing streak on Saturday and continued to push higher on Sunday. As of writing, OMG was up nearly 5% on the day at $3.07.
OMG technical outlook
With this recent rebound, OMG is closing in on a cluster of critical resistances. The 20-day, 50-day and the 100-day SMAs are sitting around $3.40. Additionally, the descending resistance line coming from late September and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the September downtrend are also located in that area. If OMG manages to break above that area and closes there, it could target $4 (psychological level/Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
On the downside, $2.5 (September 21 low/the endpoint of the September downtrend) aligns as critical support and the near-term outlook could turn bearish if the price drops below that level.
OMG daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC investors increase their bets to $30,000 by January 2021
Bitcoin is trading around $13,300 after a rally from $10,000. Many investors seem to be targeting at least $30,000 by January 2021. Statistics from Skew show that Jan21 calls crossed 10,000 with a 1:4 ratio on $32,000/36,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail.
ADA price is poised to rebound as the Cardano community prepares for the Goguen era
The official roadmap for Cardano is divided into five categories starting with Byron, related to the foundation. The second transition was Shelley, with decentralization, and the team is currently working on 'Goguen', smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.