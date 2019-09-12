Hedera’s hashgraph is an alternative to the blockchain technology.

OKEx, a leading digital asset exchange, recently announced its plan to launch Hedera Token (HBAR) to its spot market. HBAR is the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph public distributed network. Hedera Hashgraph has gained prominence in the distributed ledger arena by combining its technology and governance model. Hedera’s technology is supposedly vert fast, fair and secure. Its network will provide three services – cryptocurrency, smart contracts, and file service. The network also announced its Hedera Consensus Service which is scheduled to be launched later.

A council of about 39 independent, blue-chip organizations will administer the Hedera network. The council consists of multiple industries and geographies including IBM and Tata Communications. OKEx will list HBAR/BTC, HBAR/USDT and HBAR/USDK at 4:00 Sep 17, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2). Deposit and withdrawal will open from 4:00 Sep 16, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2) and 4:00 Sep 24, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2) respectively.

Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx, said:

"Hedera and OKEx share the same goal of building a trusted, safe, and fair digital future for everyone through developing a neutral, open-access infrastructure. With such a powerful, enterprise-grade ledger technology, we believe it is a big step forward in the mainstream adoption of decentralization. We are excited to support the Hedera platform and continue to lead this industry forward."

Edgar Seah, Head of Asia Pacific for Hedera Hashgraph, also commented saying:

“Hbars play a crucial role in the function, growth, and security of the Hedera network, and it is important that they are available to those who wish to use or create applications on the network. OKEx’s focus on listing projects with practical uses cases is in line with our belief that making coins easily accessible to developers is important for the development of decentralized ledger platforms such as Hedera. We are pleased that OKEx has chosen to integrate us into their platform."



