- OKEx derivatives exchange has recently listed SNX - the native token of Synthetix.
- SNX token deposits and spot trading against BTC and USDT have recently gone live on the exchange.
- Synthetix is one of the largest DeFi apps on Ethereum in terms of locked positions and is valued at around $456 million.
OKEx derivatives exchange has recently listed SNX - the native token of Synthetix, a derivatives liquidity protocol for issuance and trading of synthetic assets. SNX token deposits and spot trading against BTC and USDT have recently gone live on the exchange.
Synthetix lets users trade multiple real-world financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies and stocks, over the blockchain as synthetic assets using ERC-20 tokens. The tokens linked with each synthetic asset track the price of the external assets to make such transactions possible.
By adding support for SNX, OKEx said that it is fulfilling its long-standing vision of being a prime mover in the DeFi sector. Synthetix is one of the largest DeFi applications on Ethereum in terms of locked positions and its value is calculated to be around $456 million.
OKEx CEO Jay Hao said:
OKEx believes that DeFi holds some of the most potential in the cryptocurrency space. We are glad to see so many high-quality DeFi applications like Synthetix standing out in 2020 and have long been paying attention to and promoting the development of DeFi. We’re also expanding our own footprint in this area with products like our C2C Loan that generates passive income for our users and the development of OKChain that will be used to support a thriving DeFi infrastructure.
Hao added that while listing a new token, the project’s utility, user expectations, project’s compliance and other conventional aspects are considered. He said that SNX has qualified all these requirements and that OKEx is happy to support projects like it.
SNX/USDT daily chart
SNX/USDT bulls started the day strong, by taking the price up from 3.262 to 3.33. The price chart shows strong resistance at 3.374 and 3.545. On the downside, SNX/USDT has healthy support at 3.262 and 2.862.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
