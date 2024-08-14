Notcoin and Toncoin extend gains as crypto market recovers from last week’s crash.

NOT gains 10% eyes double-digit price rally, emerges as top gainer.

Toncoin rallies post Binance Launchpool listing, rallies 11% on Wednesday.

Notcoin (NOT), a play-to-earn token integrated into the TON ecosystem, extended gains by 10% on Wednesday. Toncoin (TON) trades at $7.116 at the time of writing.

The two tokens are rallying on August 14, riding on these market-moving developments:

NOT recently launched a story-driven Telegram game in collaboration with TON’s social projects team. The game, Lost Dogs, builds on Notcoin’s play-to-earn gaming success.

Toncoin was listed on Binance Launchpool, driving TON price higher on August 14.

The two tokens rank among trending coins per TheCoinDetective’s tracker.

NOT and TON extend gains, further rally anticipated

NOT is currently in a multi-month downward trend. The token is likely to extend gains after rallying to a peak of $0.0129 on Wednesday. The $0.01362 target for NOT is 10% away from the current price.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a crossover of the MACD line and signal line, a bullish sign for NOT. There is underlying positive momentum in NOT’s price trend, which has the potential to score double-digit gains.

NOT/USDT 4-hour chart

NOT could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.01135 and $0.01217 in the event of a correction in the asset.

Elsewhere, TON can extend gains by 12.46% and hit its target of $8 if the token continues trending higher. On Wednesday, TON trades at $7.124, following the token’s listing on Binance’s Launchpool. Typically, a listing on one of the largest crypto exchanges like Binance catalyzes gains in an asset, also known as the “Binance effect.”

TON could find support at the upper boundary of the imbalance zone at $6.083.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 58.20, signaling positive momentum in TON’s price trend.

TON/USDT daily chart

Looking down, TON could sweep liquidity in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $5.825 and $6.083.