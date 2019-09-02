North Korea refutes claim of pinching $2 billion using cyberattacks on crypto exchanges and banks

- The United Nations reported “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyberattacks used by North Korea to amass funds.
- North Korea refers to the UN report as rumors that are turning the image of the nation.
North Korea has refuted claims that it collected up to $2 billion using attacks on banks and cryptocurrency exchanges to fund nukes. The country on September 1 blamed the United States for spreading rumors.
This comes after a United Nations report published by Reuters detailed how the country used cyberattacks to swindle funds from crypto exchanges and banks. The report outlined that North Korea employed “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyberattacks.
The funds collected were directed towards the development of weapons and programs of mass destruction. North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency cited a statement made by the spokesperson of the National Coordination Committee of the DPRK for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism:
"The United States and other hostile forces are now spreading ill-hearted rumors. Such a fabrication by the hostile forces is nothing but a sort of a nasty game aimed at tarnishing the image of our Republic and finding justification for sanctions and pressure campaign against the DPRK."
North Korea has been unwilling to stop its nuclear weapon program in spite of a series of meetings between Donald Trump the President of US and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls under $10,000
The cryptocurrency market remained largely depressed across the weekend session. BTC managed to stay above the 50 SMA 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour but failed to sustain growth above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin consolidates gains, gets ready for further upside
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Monday as Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been range-bound after a mild growth during late Sunday hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD shallow recovery hits another snag under $70
Litecoin price last week intimidated the bulls who scattered into hibernation. The consolidation above $70 last week caved in to the widespread bear pressure sending LTC in a spiral.
Ethereum market overview: ETH/USD stepping above the moving averages
Ethereum closed the last two months in losses. The three months winning streak was broken July and ever since ETH has remained depressed. Tentative support areas are failing to hold while the bears tighten their grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.