North Korea refutes claim of pinching $2 billion using cyberattacks on crypto exchanges and banks

The United Nations reported “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyberattacks used by North Korea to amass funds.

North Korea refers to the UN report as rumors that are turning the image of the nation.

North Korea has refuted claims that it collected up to $2 billion using attacks on banks and cryptocurrency exchanges to fund nukes. The country on September 1 blamed the United States for spreading rumors.

This comes after a United Nations report published by Reuters detailed how the country used cyberattacks to swindle funds from crypto exchanges and banks. The report outlined that North Korea employed “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyberattacks.

The funds collected were directed towards the development of weapons and programs of mass destruction. North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency cited a statement made by the spokesperson of the National Coordination Committee of the DPRK for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism:

"The United States and other hostile forces are now spreading ill-hearted rumors. Such a fabrication by the hostile forces is nothing but a sort of a nasty game aimed at tarnishing the image of our Republic and finding justification for sanctions and pressure campaign against the DPRK."

North Korea has been unwilling to stop its nuclear weapon program in spite of a series of meetings between Donald Trump the President of US and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un.