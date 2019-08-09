- Geopolitical factors have become strong catalysts for Bitcoin.
- No-deal Brexit will create preconditions for a strong Bitcoin growth.
While Bitcoin is still well below its all-time high of $20,000 hit at the end of 2017, some experts believe that the first digital currency is poised for solid gains due to geopolitical landscape and macroeconomic uncertainty. According to Nicholas Gregory, CEO of blockchain firm CommerceBlock, BTC may set a new maximum before 2020.
“Bitcoin has rediscovered its mojo this year with multiple mini surges, but a no-deal Brexit could see a massive and unprecedented breakout. “Not only will a no-deal departure from the EU create turmoil and volatility across two major fiat currencies, but it will also trigger an identity crisis for the global system as the contingency and vulnerability of major global fiat currencies is laid bare.” ” he said in the interview withThe Independent.
This positive stance is shared by Nigel Green, the chief executive of financial consultancy firm deVere Group. He pointed out that Bitcoin tended to grow during times of market uncertainty, which turns it in a safe-haven asset. The latest research performed by Bloomberg experts supports this view.
US-China trading war and global monetary policy easing are considered as the key factors behind Bitcoin’s rise this year. However, Nicholas Gregory points out to another risk factor that may serve as a trigger for another bull’s run on the cryptocurrency market.
Britain is about to exit the EU and the risks of no-deal Brexit are growing fast. According to Carolyn Fairbairn, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), this outcome will become “tripwire into economic chaos.”
If this scenario is played out, Bitcoin’s role in the global economy may change significantly.
“Come 2020, we expect an increasingly populist and politically unstable world to cement the safe-haven status of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more generally,” Nicholas Gregory from CommerceBlock says.
The current Brexit deadline is set for 31 October, 2019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD indecisive around the $11,900 mark
BTC/USD bears managed to eke out the bulls this Thursday. The latest candlesticks in the daily BTC/USD price chart looks like an “evening star” pattern, which is a bearish sign. Looking at the hourly breakdown of the price action, we can see that the bears were in full control of the market this Thursday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bears continue their domination
Ripple bears continue their domination of the market as the price is currently trending in a downwards channel formation. The price has fallen from $0.308 to $0.306. This marks the fourth straight day where the bears have been in control of the market.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD trends in a downward flag formation
BCH/USD has had a bearish Friday so far, with its price falling from $333.85 to $331. This follows a bearish Thursday, wherein it fell from $338.25 to $333.85. The price is trending below the SMA 50 and ...
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on track of having three bearish days out of the last four
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Friday and is currently trading for $218.85. The digital asset is on course of having three bearish days out of the last four.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.